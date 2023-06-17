STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - For the second straight season, the Twin Valley girls lacrosse team reached the PIAA Class 2A title game only to run into powerful Archbishop Carroll in the championship game.
On Saturday morning at Panzer Stadium, the Patriots raced to a 9-2 halftime lead and defeated Twin Valley 17-5 for their third straight title. Anna Givens led the Raiders with two goals and three assists and Hadley Munn also scored twice.
Twin Valley finishes the season with a 21-7 record and PIAA silver medals.