ELVERSON, Pa. - District 3 girls lacrosse champion Twin Valley making their third straight PIAA semifinal appearance as they get ready to take on District 1 runner-up Bishop Shanahan on Tuesday at West Chester Henderson.
The last three seasons, the Raiders have been collecting hardware - three County titles, two District gold medals, and one PIAA silver medal all since the start of 2021. Now in 2023, they are two wins from that elusive state gold.
Twin Valley's built on a solid foundation - a legacy started in the youth programs and seeing that hard work transition into success at the High School level. It's carried through to the current classes, and is not all about the X's and the O's.
"We still have our team chemistry," said junior Camrynn Owens. "We're all just like a family. We are here for each other and trust each other to do what we can on and off the field."