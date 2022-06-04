WEST CHESTER, Pa. - District 3 Class 2A girls lacrosse champion Twin Valley kept rolling in the PIAA quarterfinals with a 13-9 victory over Cardinal O'Hara at West Chester East High School.
Julia Givens scored four goals as the Raiders improved to 24-1 on the season. Twin Valley will face Strath Haven in the semifinal round on Tuesday at Methacton High School.
In 3A action, Wilson defeated Shady Side Academy 11-7 to advance to a Tuesday semifinal against Manheim Township at Exeter Township High School.