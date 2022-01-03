ELVERSON, Pa. - With a 5-3 record through the first eight games it would appear that the Twin Valley girls basketball team is making a smooth transition to new head coach Doug Myer.
Myer had a long and successful stint at Wilson-West Lawn and returns to the girl's basketball scene after serving as an assistant with the Conrad Weiser boys program the past two seasons.
The Raiders feature one of the region's top scorers in senior Natali Foster who is averaging more than 16.5 points per game. Twin Valley sits at 1-0 atop Berks II and travels to Muhlenberg on Tuesday and hosts Conrad Weiser on Friday.