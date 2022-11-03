ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley girls volleyball team brought home the programs first ever District title on Thursday night. The Raiders sweeping Northern Lebanon in the 3A title game.
The Raiders had to fight back in the first set to get the win, tying things up at 19 to make it a race to six points. They would get an ace late from Jordyn Robinette to secure the win.
The following two sets, the Raiders cruising to wins to secure the District title. A huge moment for the Raiders program, as the PIAA tournament now awaits.