FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A battle between a pair of unbeaten volleyball teams lived up to the billing as visiting Twin Valley edged Fleetwood 3-2 on Monday evening.
The Raiders took the first set off of the hosts, but the Tigers fought back to win the second 25-22 as Emily Wessner set up Haley Hallman for a big kill. Fleetwood would extend the lead with a 25-16 victory in the second set.
Twin Valley battles back as Addison Hertzog sets up Jordyn Robinette to finish through the Tiger defense for a 25-23 win to force a deciding set. The Raiders would go on to win the fifth set 15-6 and the match 3-2.
Twin Valley improves to 5-0 on the season and Fleetwood falls to 2-1.