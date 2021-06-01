Twin Valley and Hamburg softball teams will play for District 3 championships later this week. The two teams posted victories in their respective semifinal showdowns on Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders defeated Exeter 9-3 in a 5A semifinal to return to the championship tilt while Hamburg rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings over Eastern York in the 4A semifinal round.
Alivia Lichtner and Natali Foster each hit two-run home runs for the Raiders in the victory. Twin Valley won the title back in 2019.
Hamburg was led by Haley Gravish in the circle. She pitched a five-inning no-hitter to complete the game and the victory for the Hawks. She recorded 12 strikeouts, including the 200th of her career.