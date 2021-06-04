MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - A continuation from Thursday in the District 3-5A softball title game, Twin Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg tied up at one before the rain came.
Things picking back up after three innings had been played, no action at the plate until the fifth inning. Chloe Blantz blasts a two-run shot over the right field wall to give the Pioneers a 3-1 lead, couple batters later Emily Platt does the same thing.
The Pioneers jump out to a 5-1 lead and keep the Raiders off the board the rest of the afternoon to capture the District title.
Twin Valley will still be in the upcoming PIAA tournament as the runner-ups in District 3-5A.
