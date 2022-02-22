ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley holds off a late charge by Spring Grove for the, 43-38 win. The Raiders are headed to the quarterfinals.
Prior to the fourth quarter, the Raiders held a double-digit lead for most of the game. Early in the fourth, they held a 12-point advantage, the Rockets would cut into that lead from the free throw line, nine made in the final quarter.
Natali Foster led the way for the Raiders with 18 points.
Waiting for Twin Valley in the quarterfinals, top-seeded Mechanicsburg on Friday night.