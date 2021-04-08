The Twin Valley and Governor Mifflin girls' lacrosse teams won on Thursday night. The Raiders posted an 18-8 win over Wilson while the Mustangs recorded a 16-4 win over Berks Catholic.
Twin Valley built an early 3-0 lead, but Wilson cut that to 4-3. That's the closest the Bulldogs would get as the Raiders pulled away to take a 10-5 halftime lead and roll in the second half.
Governor Mifflin remains undefeated with its victory over the Saints. The Mustangs outscored Berks catholic 8-0 in the second half to earn the double-digit win.