ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley Lady Raiders basketball team is the top seed in this years Berks County tournament, and they're looking to pull of something that hasn't been done in program history.
No girls basketball team in program history has ever captured the Berks County title. This all despite lots of recent success the past few seasons.
This Lady Raiders squad is ready to rewrite the history books, fueled by past years coming up short. First they will take on Brandywine Heights in the quarterfinals.
