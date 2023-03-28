ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley looking maintain the same momentum from a season ago. The Raiders knocking off Bishop Shanahan, 11-6 at home on Tuesday afternoon.
Both of these programs making it through to at least the PIAA-2A final four in 2022, the Raiders capturing silver. Tuesday, presented a solid early season test for both clubs.
Hadley Munn getting the scoring started in this one, putting the Raiders ahead, 1-0 early on. The Eagles wouldn't wait too long to equalize in the first period of play.
Following the equalizer, the Raiders would begin to take control of this one. Sarah Gowman helping the Raiders take the lead and run with it.