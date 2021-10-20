The Berks County final four of field hockey was all that was left on Wednesday night, and it was Twin Valley and Oley Valley setting up a title game showdown.
Twin Valley and Wilson West Lawn meeting in one of the semifinals on Wednesday. The Raiders and Bulldogs needed overtime to settle this one, the Raiders getting a late goal for the win.
Wilson jumped out first, Kayla Wilkes scoring in the second quarter for the Bulldogs. It was Natali Foster getting the game tying goal early in the third, and with 33 seconds left in overtime, it was Foster again.
The other semifinal matchup featured Oley Valley and Fleetwood, the Lynx continuing their winning way. The Lynx making it three wins over the Tigers on the season with a, 4-1 victory on Wednesday.
The Tigers scored their lone goal in the second quarter, Casey Lynn Dewald giving her team the first half lead.
Second half, the Lynx get it going offensively, Mia Woodward scoring twice in the half. Molly Rothenberger and Taylor Vaccaro knocking in the other two goals for the Lynx in the win.
Twin Valley and Oley Valley will meet for the BCIAA title.