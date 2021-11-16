Two Berks county teams in contention for PIAA gold, both keeping those title hopes alive. Twin Valley and Oley Valley moving on in the 2A and 1A tournaments.
The Raiders punched their ticket to the PIAA title game for the first time since 2015, when they brought home the gold.
A scoreless game at the end of regulation brings this one to overtime between the Raiders and Southern Lehigh. Makayla Carahaly putting away the rebound for the game winner. Twin Valley will play Gwynedd Mercy for the 2A title on Saturday.
In the 1A game, the Lynx and Wyoming Area going toe-to-toe. After two goals in the first half, the Lynx would hold on for the 2-0 win.
Alexandra Lopez breaking the scoreless tie with just 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Lopez playing a roll in the second goal as well, sending it into play from the corner, and Mia Woodward puts it home in the second quarter.
The Lynx will face Wyoming Seminary on Saturday morning for the 1A title.
All PIAA field hockey title games will be played at Whitehall High School.