District III field hockey semifinals taking place Wednesday night, Twin Valley and Oley Valley two teams punching their tickets to the finals.
Twin Valley taking on Northern in one of the 2A semifinals, the Raiders moving on with a 5-1 win.
The Raiders would grab an early lead in the first quarter, Natali Foster and Hadley Munn knocking in the first two goals of the game. District title hopes are still alive for the Raiders.
Oley Valley and Boiling Springs meeting in another semifinal, the Lynx hold on for the win, 3-1.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Lynx broke through to grab a 1-0 lead in the second quarter. Lauren Schaffer scored the second goal of the game to double the Lynx lead.
In the third, with a one-goal lead, Tetje Williamson scores on the penalty shot to double the Lynx lead again and secure the win.
Elsewhere in Berks County, Wilson West Lawn lost to. Lower Dauphin on the road, 2-0. However, the Bulldogs still qualify for the state tournament. In Fleetwood, the Tigers took down Garden Spot, 4-3 to punch their ticket into the PIAA tournament.