The Berks County field hockey playoffs inches closer to crowning a champion for the 2022 season. Two semifinal games to be played this week, setting up the title game matchup.
Wilson and Berks catholic will take to the turf on Wednesday night, the lone semifinal game on Wednesday.
The second semifinal matchup, Twin Valley and Oley, a game that was postponed from Wednesday to Thursday. Semifinal number two a rematch of the 2021 title game.
Both teams looking to pull of their own feats, for the Raiders it's a three-peat. On the flip side, the Lynx are looking to break the streak for their first title in three years.