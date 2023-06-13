The PIAA girls lacrosse tournament resumed on Tuesday night with the semifinal games. Owen J. Roberts and Twin Valley punching their tickets into the 3A and 2A finals.
The Wildcats taking on the defending state champs Conestoga in the 3A semifinal, and bouncing them from the field, 6-4. In the 2A tournament, the Raiders making their way back to the title game with a, 6-5 win over Bishop Shanahan.
The first game up on Saturday will be Twin Valley and Archbishop Carroll at 10 AM in the 2A final. The 3A final between Owen J Roberts and either Springfield or Penncrest will follow.