READING, Pa. - An early season clash of two top programs in Berks 1 taking place at Wilson on Wednesday night. Twin Valley loaded the buses to head home with a win in their pockets, 3-2.
The Bulldogs and Raiders found themselves all tied up at one after the first half of play.
Natali Foster netted all three goals for the Raiders, her second breaking the tie late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs would waste no time responding early in the fourth quarter, Grace Chisholm tying thing up a two with 14 minutes left.
Six minutes later, Foster completing the hat trick and breaking another tie, this one for good. The Raiders would hang on over the last eight minutes for the win.