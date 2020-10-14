READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic hosting Twin Valley in a battle of two of the top field hockey teams in the county. The Raiders getting the better of their host 3-2 in what could be a potential playoff matchup.
Twin Valley held an early lead before adding to it in the second quarter when Natalie Foster found the back of the goal to put the Lady Raiders up 2-0.
The Saints would get one back before the half off the stick of Julia Bressler, only a one goal game heading into the third quarter. Late in the third Sophia Marsalo would tip in the goal to put this one just out of reach for the Saints comeback.