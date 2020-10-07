ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley football team has opted to postpone their game this week against Wyomissing, leaving the Spartans searching for a new opponent.
No positive Covid-19 tests were reported by the Raiders, this decision was made due to the lack of practice over the last two weeks. Timing was also a factor in the decision to postpone the game this Saturday.
The Raiders currently sit at 0-2 on the season, falling to both Daniel Boone and Conrad Weiser. Their next scheduled contest is set for Friday the 16th at Schuylkill Valley.