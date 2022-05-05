HAMBURG, Pa. - Twin Valley staying in the hunt for the Division title with a, 7-6 win over Hamburg on Thursday night.
The Raiders jumping out to an early, 5-0 lead after scoring all five runs in the second inning. After that, the Red Hawks comeback was on, they would eventually grab the lead in the sixth. Hailey Strunk launched a two-run home run for the 6-5 lead.
Bottom of the seventh, the Raiders grab the lead right back. Natali Foster would tie the game up with an RBI single, and later was brought home on a Erin Cromwell line drive.