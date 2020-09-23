ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley opens the delayed start to the Berks County field hockey season against Muhlenberg, and the Raiders are hopeful to keep playing until late November.
The Raiders enter the 2020 season as a junior and senior laden squad, different from the youth-filled teams of the past. This is a team that has plenty of playoff experience and is coming off a state semifinal appearance.
Chemistry plays a big role in many sports, and for Kim Walsh's team that is no different with plenty of players on her team having played together for many years. This Raiders group will look to complete unfinished business in 2020.