ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley, fresh off a District title, is ready for the PIAA tournament.
The Raiders defense has proven hard to crack for many offenses throughout the season. Goaltender Maddie Stevens is only a sophomore who has gotten better as the season has gone on.
With a 23-2 record heading into the PIAA tournament, the defense proving to be just as important as the offense.
On the other side of the field, the Raiders offense is led by Natali Foster, one of the best in the area.
Twin Valley opens their PIAA tournament against Archbishop Carroll out of District XII.