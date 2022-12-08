Girls basketball action hitting the court in Berks County, Twin Valley and Reading continuing to search for their first wins of the season in a tough stretch early on.
The Raiders playing host to Manheim Central, still trying to find their groove from a season ago. Manheim would grab a commanding lead before halftime and never look back, 45-25.
Maddie Knier led all scorers and did most of the scoring herself for the Barons with 30 points on the night. The Raiders were paced by freshman, Hailey Kilgore who finished with 11.
The Raiders fall to 0-4 on the early portion of the season.
Out in Reading, the Red Knights still looking for their footing through the first week of the season. JP McCaskey with great ball movement down the stretch to escape the Giegle, 49-46.
McCaskey would jump out to the early lead through the first quarter but the. Red Knights would tie things up before the half. Ashanti Chapman helping to close the gap for the Red Knights finishing with a game-high 16 points.
Reading drops to 0-2 to start the season.