ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley girls lacrosse team has already had an impressive season, the Raiders hoping to cap that season off with some hardware.
The Raiders finished with a 16-1 record earning the top seed in Berks, they're also the top ranked team in District III-2A.
Twin Valley hasn't needed to rely on a senior presence, with only two of them, the Raiders offense has been paced by juniors Anna Kaplan and Emma Raines. To this team it's more than just goals, they share the ball better than most racking up the assists too.
The well balanced Raiders will look to add to their impressive season with playoff wins and titles.