ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley got a taste of the District playoffs a season ago, that taste leaving the Raiders hunger for more in 2022.
The emphasis of their offseason and camp has been - work, work, work - putting the work in to get back to that same spot and even further.
The Brett Myers era will officially begin on Friday night for the Raiders. Myers inherts a good group of returning players, with a solid offensive line and quarterback Evan Myers under center.
Myers is no stranger to success, haven taken Middletown to three straight PIAA title game appearances back in 2016-18.