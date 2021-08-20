ROBESONIA, Pa. - The Twin Valley field hockey team enters 2021 with a target on their backs. The Raiders won county gold last season, and are ready to defend that title.
Natali Foster returns for the Raiders, a key piece to last seasons success. Even with four seniors around her from last season now gone, there are still plenty of other supporting cast members coming back.
Each season the Raiders seem to reload, rather than rebuild. A part of their continued success and ability to contend is the expectations they put on themselves each season.