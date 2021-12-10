The girls high school basketball season getting underway this weekend around the county. Twin Valley starting the season off with a win, while Wyomissing came up short.
The Raiders taking on Lancaster Mennonite, they held a one point lead at the half before breaking away for the, 46-31 win.
Natali Foster doing her part offensively with 12 points in the winning effort for the Raiders. Anna Kaplan helped to give the Raiders an early advantage scoring seven of the 19 first half points.
Wyomissing fell to York Suburban in their opening game of the 2021-22 season, 40-33.
The Spartans were led by Amaya Stewart, she finished the game with eight points and 12 rebounds. Two more points shy of a double-double to start the season.