READING, Pa. - Berks girls lacrosse title game, Twin Valley dominated in the second half en route to a 16-6 win over Wilson-West Lawn.
The Raiders and Bulldogs went back and forth all during the first half, the Raiders taking a slight lead into the half, 6-4. Julia Givens, Emma Raines and Anna Kaplan leading the way for the Raiders.
Givens paced all scorers with five, the three combined for 12.
Twin Valley secured their second straight Berks title, and they remain perfect in county play over two seasons.