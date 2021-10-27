ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley Raiders field hockey team is posed to make another deep postseason run in 2021. The Berks County champs looking to capture more gold this season.
Coming off their second Berks County title in a row, the Raiders set their sights on Districts. The District III tournament proving to be the most daunting in recent years.
The Raiders enter the District tournament as the second seed following an 18-2 season. This group feels like this could be the year they earn District III gold.
Twin Valley opens their District tournament up against Berks Catholic.