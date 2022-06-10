ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley girls lacrosse is the first team from Berks County to make it all the way to a PIAA final. Saturday afternoon, the Raiders will look to make more history by bringing home the title.
A familiar foe awaits the Raiders in the title game, Archbishop Carroll. Carroll took out the Raiders in the semifinal round a season ago, on their way to the PIAA title.
If writing their names in the history books wasn't enough motivation, avenging last seasons loss is.
The Raiders will take to the field at West Chester High School East at 4:30PM on Saturday.