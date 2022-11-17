ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley heads to Bishop-McDevitt for the District III-4A semifinal this week. The Raiders making it this far for the first time in program history, off the first District one in program history as well.
The Raiders making noise all throughout Berks County during the regular season, now making noise in the District tournament.
Taking on perennial power, Bishop-McDevitt won't be an easy task, but the Raiders have been up to every challenge thrown their way this season. This is a group with plenty of playmakers who can make big plays all over the field at any given moment.
The key to success on Friday night will be limiting those big plays defensively, as they aim to upset the top-seeded team.