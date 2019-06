MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - Twin Valley defeated Donegal 4-2 to win the District 3 5A softball championship at Millersville University on Friday night. The win earned the program their second straight district gold.

The Raiders trailed 1-0 through the first four innings before they took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning and then tacked on two more to secure the win.

Twin Valley now heads to the state tournament.