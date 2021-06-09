EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - Weather playing a role in the PIAA-2A girls lacrosse semifinal between Twin Valley and Archbishop Carroll. Not one but two stoppages in play have occurred, the latest pushing the finish of this game off until Thursday.
The game already pushed back to Wednesday, it got started before the first delay happened. Archbishop Carroll would take a 6-4 lead before the pause in action.
Anna Kaplan would net the first goal following the delay to put the Raiders within one, 6-5. The rest of the first half would be all Archbishop Carroll, outscoring the Raiders 4-1 the rest of the way.
Emma Raines would get the first goal of the second half to get the Raiders within three, and when the next delay came they were still within three. Archbishop Carroll holds an 11-8 lead in the second half.
The game will resume play Thursday morning at 10:00 AM back at Methacton High School.