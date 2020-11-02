ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley Raiders hoisted the Berks field hockey championship, but now the team is turning its attention to the District 3 playoffs.
Twin Valley is in the District 3-2A bracket, which always is a tough tournament. Palmyra is the top seed in this year's competition. The Raiders are the third seed.
The county champions are set to face Lampeter-Strasburg in the tournament opener on Wednesday. Going into districts, the team brings with it a 14-1 record and that Berks gold medal after topping Berks Catholic 4-1 in the county final.