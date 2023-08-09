ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley football program is coming off a season in which they made a run to the District III-4A semifinals. It's a program that has continued to steadily build into a successful one.
The Raiders went 7-5 last season, and return 20 in the senior class for 2023 adding to the excitement and eagerness to hit the turf on Friday nights.
This core group of Raiders spent the offseason pushing each other in healthy competitions during workouts. One of those seniors, Evan Myers sees the positive effect this can have.
"Who's gonna run the fastest mile. Who's gonna get up the hill the fastest. Who's gonna lift the most weight. On the field, who's gonna win our two minute drill, who's gonna score the touchdown. We come together really well and we understand we want to compete to get better."
Twin Valley will look to turn the positives of these inner squad competitions into more wins on the football field this Fall.