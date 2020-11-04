District 3 field hockey playoffs in full swing, a pair of Berks county teams hosting games Wednesday. Twin Valley and Wilson both protecting home fields to advance into the next round.
The Raiders playing host to Lampeter-Strasburg in their opening round matchup. It took no time at all for Twin Valley to get on the board, Sophia Marsalo scores just 30 seconds into the game.
It was 3-0 by halftime for the Raiders, and they'd continue to keep it rolling in the second half winning 9-0. Their next opponent is to be determined.
Wilson hosting Penn Manor in their opener, and one minute into this one the Bulldogs would get on the board thanks to an Erika Culp deflection. They'd add another goal a minute later.
The third and final goal was added by a penalty stroke in the Bulldogs 3-0 win. They get a rematch with top seeded Lower Dauphin in the next round.