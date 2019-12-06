Both the Twin Valley and Wyomissing girls' basketball teams are chasing championships this season. The 2019-20 season began on Friday night and both programs have goals and expectations that feature them hoisting hardware at the end of the season.
For the Raiders, a title would be history. The program has never won a championship and the lack of a banner in their gymnasium is a constant reminder, as well as a motivator, for them this winter.
Peyton McDaniel is back for Twin Valley this winter alongside several other starters. The experienced group is ready to make their mark in school history.
In Berks III, Wyomissing is 40-0 in divisional play in the last four season and plans to keep that streak going. The Spartans enjoyed success last year, but have higher expectations this winter with key returners and a talented freshmen class.