The District III girls' basketball playoffs continues to move along on Wednesday night. Twin Valley and Wyomissing will be looking to continue their seasons, and push closer toward District gold.
Twin Valley takes a road trip down to Shippensburg for their matchup, the Raiders not phased by taking their talents on the road. Four of the Raiders starters this season were also starters on last years District title winning squad.
Elsewhere in the county, Wyomissing gets another shot at Bermudian Springs in the District tournament. The Spartans saw their title hopes come to an end last season at the hands of Bermudian Springs. Even without starting guard Ava Gehman, their expectations are still high.
Click here to view the full District III 5A and 4A girls' basketball brackets.