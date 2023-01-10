MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City.
Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
He made his Major League debut back in 2021 with the Rangers, totaling nine appearances, with four starts.
As the MLB level, Alexy holds a 4-1 record with a 6.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 30 innings pitched. He had spent six seasons in the minors along with his MLB experience.
At the Minor League level, Alexy is 19-25 overall with a 3.93 ERA, totaling 465 strikeouts.