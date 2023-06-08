BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Liberty hit the road to take on North Penn in the PIAA quarterfinals. The Knights ending the Hurricanes stellar season, 4-3 at Bear Stadium in Boyertown.
The Hurricanes would get on the board first in the first inning, Reece D'Amico grounding into a fielder's choice that allows JC Spinosa to score. Opening inning rally continues, Noah Gyauch-Quirk with an RBI single to double the lead, 2-0.
It wouldn't take long for a response from the Knights, bottom of the first two runners would score to tie things up at two.
Top of the fifth, the Hurricanes would grab the lead back on a Braylen Gonzalez sac-fly, 3-2. Once more the Knights respond in the bottom half of the inning. A bases loaded hit by pitch and a passed ball give the Knights the lead for good.
Liberty's season ends with a record of 20-5 and a pair of titles.