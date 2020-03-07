HERSHEY, Pa. - Two Notre Dame Green Pond wrestlers won state titles on Saturday at the PIAA individual wrestling championships at the Giant Center. Ryan Crookham won gold at 126 pounds and at 160 Andrew Cerniglia won the title.
The Crusaders also placed wrestlers in third and fifth places. NDGP won the team competition with 114 points, besting Montoursville.
Here are the 2A place winners from District 11 and top five in the final team standings:
Champions
126 Ryan Crookham (NDGP)
160 Andrew Cerniglia (NDGP)
2nd place
170 Matt Arciuolo (Saucon)
220 Kolby Flank (Wilson)
3rd place
113 Brett Ungar (NDGP)
120 Brandon Chletsos (NDGP)
182 Dane Csencsits (Saucon)
5th place
106 Evan Maag (NDGP)
6th place
285 Bronson Strouse (Tamaqua)
7th place
182 Nate Wickersham (Tamaqua)
285 Nick Warnke (Saucon)
Team Results
1. NDGP 114
2. Montoursville 103
3. Southern Columbia 98.5
4. Reynolds 84.5
5. St. Joe's Catholic 75.5