HERSHEY, Pa. - Two Golden Hawks won PIAA titles as Bethlehem Catholic won the overall 3A team competition on Saturday at the PIAA individual wrestling championships at the Giant Center. Kenny Herrmann won gold at 132 pounds and Cole Handlovic took first at 145 pounds.
At the end of the competition, Bethlehem Catholic finished with 110.5 points, besting Nazareth who finished second with 88.5 team points.
The third 3A champion from District 11 was Lenny Pinto of Stroudsburg, who won the title at 170 pounds.
Below is a list of place winners at the 3A level from District 11 as well as the top finishers in the team standings:
Champions
132 Kenny Herrmann (Becah)
145 Cole Handlovic (Becahi)
170 Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg)
2nd place
132 Patrick Noonan (Stroudsburg)
145 Jagger Condomitti (Northampton)
3rd place
138 Dashawn Farber (nazareth)
160 Connor Herceg (Nazareth)
182 Drew Clearie (Nazareth)
285 Robbie Unruh (Exeter)
4th place
182 Joey Milano (Spring-Ford)
5th place
106 Tyler Kasak (Becahi)
113 Dante Frinzi (Becahi)
120 Andrew Smith (Nazareth)
138 Evan Gleason (becahi)
160 Connor Quinn (OJ Roberts)
220 Stephen Schott (Nazareth)
6th place
106 Carson Wagner (northampton)
113 Braxton Fries-Appello (Easton)
7th place
138 Steven Storm (PM East)
145 Antonio Petrucelli (OJ Roberts)
152 Jack McGill (Spring-Ford)
170 Dom Falcone (Easton)
182 Isaiah Reinert (Easton)
8th place
182 Caden Wright (Emmaus)
195 Louis Carbajal (Spring-Ford)
Team Results
1. Bethlehem Catholic 110.5
2. Nazareth 88.5
3. Waynesburg 88
4. Cathedral Prep 79
5. Council Rock North 64