BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Lehigh Valley outshot the hosts but ended up on the wrong side of a 4-2 loss to Bridgeport on Sunday at the Total Mortgage Arena.
Despite the shot advantage, it wasn't until Adam Johnson scored at the 13:16 mark of the third period that the Phantoms lit the lamp to cut their deficit to 2-1. Kyle MacLean scored five minutes later for the Islanders to provide an insurance goal. Each team scored a goal in the final minute with Garrett Wilson registering his 16th for Lehigh Valley.
The Phantoms continue their road trip with a visit to Providence on Monday night.