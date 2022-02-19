READING, Pa. - Cam Hausinger scored a pair of third period goals to lead Wheeling past Reading 5-3 in an ECHL contest at Santander Arena.
The Royals had taken a 2-0 advantage on a power play goal by Trevor Gooch late in the first period followed by a Frank DiChiara's eighth of the season in the opening seconds of the second period.
The Nailers would storm back with three unanswered goals in the second but Dominic Cormier found the equalizer early in the third. Hausinger gave the visitors the victory with his 13th and 14th of the season in the final four minutes of regulation.
Reading hosts Newfoundland on Sunday afternoon before hitting the road for the remainder of the month.