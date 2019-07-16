BREAKING NEWS

Two local boxers prep for national tournament

Jul 16, 2019

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:36 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Two boxers from Reading are preparing to compete in a national tournament in October with big implications. Xavian Ramirez and Faith Mendez will compete in hopes of going on to the international stage.

Ramierz has competed in two national tournaments before. A win in October would put him on the track to compete in the 2020 Olympics. Mendez is looking for a strong performance in the tournament as a win would put her on Team USA for the second straight year. She competed in the Junior Olympics previously.

The tournament will take place at the Columbus Convention Center in Ohio

