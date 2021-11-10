ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two gymnasts from Parkettes have committed to Division One programs. Emjae Frazier and Katie Leary signed their letters-of-intent on Wednesday.
Frazier committed to Cal-Berkeley, in the PAC-12. A well decorated gymnast, Frazier is a current and three-time national team member. She came in second at the World Trials Camp, and was a member of the 2021 World Championship team.
Leary will be attending Penn State University, taking her talents to the Big Ten. Another well decorated gymnast — a two-time State All Around Champion, Regional Beam Champion and finished top-five in three events, including fourth in the All-around at the Junior Olympic Games.
Both athletes credit Parkettes for allowing them to have this opportunity, along with all the other levels of competition they have competed at.