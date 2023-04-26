PORTLAND, Me. - A pivotal game five took to the ice in Portland, Maine on Wednesday night. Reading finally breaking through on the road when it mattered most, 4-3.
The Royals getting on the board fast thanks to Charlie Gerard, but the Mariners would strike back minutes later. Prior to the final buzzer, Max Newton would give the Royals a, 2-1 lead heading into the second period.
Second period, the Mariners would grab their first lead of the game, their two goals the only two of the period.
Final period of the night, it was the Royals turn to shutout the Mariners. Newton with his second of the night, the equalizer early on in the period. Later in the period, Jacob Gaucher with the game winner off the deflection.
Reading heads back home up, 3-2 with game six on Saturday night, puck drop set for 7:00 PM.
(Video Courtesy: WGME)