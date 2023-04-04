READING, Pa. - Exeter knocks off Berks Catholic on the road in overtime, 8-7. Ty Yonas finding the back of the net for the Eagles, part of a multi-goal effort.
Tuesday night was the league opener for both clubs, and both entered play with one win on the season overall.
A back and forth game all the way through, this one was tied up at six in the fourth quarter thanks to Aidan Boehm for the Eagles. His first goal of the game coming with five minutes left in regulation.
The Eagles would grab a brief lead shorty after the Boehm goal, Yonas would bury one of his three goals for the, 7-6 lead.
Time winding down in the quarter, Braedan Stringer would equalize the game for the Saints. Then in the overtime quarter it was Yonas again for the Eagles to secure the first league win of the season.
Exeter improves to, 2-4 overall while Berks Catholic sits at, 1-4.