BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School has chosen Tyler Ward to lead the Golden Hawks football program, Athletic Director Christopher E. Domyan announced in a news release on Monday.
A native of Charlottesville, Va., Ward is a 2014 Lehigh University graduate who was an All-Patriot League performer as a defensive back and captain for the Mountain Hawks.
Ward has coached collegiately and at the high school ranks since graduating from Lehigh. This includes time at Franklin & Marshall and four seasons as a defensive assistant at his alma mater. Most recently, he has coached scholastic football in Georgia and Alabama and was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Oak Mountain High School in 2022.